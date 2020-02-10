Where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on Colorado issues

The Democratic presidential candidates are outlining policies to address a host of major national issues like health care, climate change and economic inequities, but how the proposals would impact Colorado remains an open question.

To get a better sense of where the candidates stand ahead of the state’s March 3 primary, The Colorado Sun asked the campaigns to respond to more than a dozen questions on key Colorado issues. And we researched their platforms to see how their policies fit with ongoing efforts in the state. We added fun questions about the Pueblo chile and beer, too.

How to use this guide: Select a topic to compare the candidates’ positions, or browse by candidate to see their views on an assortment of issues.

Editor’s note: The Sun contacted the candidates who qualified for the most recent debates. The campaigns of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar did not respond to questions about these Colorado issues, despite multiple requests. Check back for updates.

