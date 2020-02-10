POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Where the Democratic presidential candidates stand on Colorado issues

Ahead of the state’s presidential primary on Super Tuesday, the Democratic candidates talk health care, marijuana, education, public land and beer

Reporting:

Design:

 

Design:

The Democratic presidential candidates are outlining policies to address a host of major national issues like health care, climate change and economic inequities, but how the proposals would impact Colorado remains an open question.


To get a better sense of where the candidates stand ahead of the state’s March 3 primary, The Colorado Sun asked the campaigns to respond to more than a dozen questions on key Colorado issues. And we researched their platforms to see how their policies fit with ongoing efforts in the state. We added fun questions about the Pueblo chile and beer, too.


How to use this guide: Select a topic to compare the candidates’ positions, or browse by candidate to see their views on an assortment of issues.


Editor’s note: The Sun contacted the candidates who qualified for the most recent debates. The campaigns of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar did not respond to questions about these Colorado issues, despite multiple requests. Check back for updates.


MORE: Colorado’s 2020 presidential primary ballots are hitting the mail. Here’s what you need to know.

 

The Candidates

Click a candidate to see where they stand.

 

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Former Vice President and U.S. Senator   

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg

Former New York Mayor and businessman   

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana   

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator from Minnesota   

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders

Independent U.S. Senator from Vermont   

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Businessman and climate activist   

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Senator from Massachusetts   

The Issues

Pick a card to see stances from the candidates.

 



Health care



Marijuana



Public Lands



Energy & Environment



Economy



Education



Other